Dynamic Systems Inc. is launching a new application that uses barcodes to receive, store and ship inventory and upload the information to any accounting or ERP system.

The SIMBA (Specialized Inventory Management with Barcode Accuracy) counts inventory and prints a discrepancy report. What this provides is speed and accuracy of using barcode software without the high cost of implementing a full warehouse system. It is easy to use, provides accurate information and can be expanded to a full traceability and production system.

Advanced SIMBA Mobile is designed for companies who can benefit from fast and accurate inventory tracking and can upload inventory totals, receipts and shipping information into their ERP and accounting systems. SIMBA also has a tracking system for packers that sits on the plant floor and tracks products from receiving through shipping.

Key results from implementing the SIMBA Mobile Application software include increased productivity, the ability to get real-time, accurate inventory reports, the ability to fulfill traceability requirements and having professional-looking labels.

Learn more at https://simbasolutions.com/solutions/meat-poultry.

Source: Dynamic Systems Inc.