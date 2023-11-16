TGW International and Leverwood Knife Works, both part of the Edge Industrial Technologies group, are now offering a new line of band saw blades that is used extensively in food processing operations.

In addition to food products, this line can also cut a wide variety of packaging materials, including corrugated, cardboard, plastic film, plastic sheet, and foam. New state-of-the-art welding and finishing equipment is being installed at Leverwood’s plant in Red Lion, Pa., and all bands are welded, finished and shipped from this plant.

This new line can be welded to length per customer orders to fit virtually any band saw machine being used in packaging and/or processing plants. All stocked bands are made from premium carbon steel designed for durability and longer blade life, and stainless-steel blades are available upon request.

Toothed band saw blades have a superior tooth design for longer life while still yielding clean cuts with minimal waste. In addition, beveled-edge and scalloped-edge band knives are finely sharpened for a consistent, smooth cut every time.

“This new line dedicated to food processing is another example of how EDGE is your one-stop cutting source,” said Bob Woodbury, CEO of Edge Industrial Technologies. “Our knives are designed to optimized production and to cover every processing need.”

TGW is well-versed in the industrial machine knives industry. For more than 100 years, the company has been dedicated to providing quality industrial machine knives reinforced with personalized service and technical expertise to the packaging, processing, printing and converting industries.

Leverwood is a producer of custom and standard industrial knife blades for both domestic and foreign equipment. Leverwood’s custom industrial cutting blades are used by a variety of industries, including packaging, paper converting, food processing, printing, bag manufacturing, recycling and more. The company is focused on U.S.-made quality and delivery.

Source: Edge Industrial Technologies