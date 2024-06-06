Dave’s Hot Chicken is launching Dave’s Bites, the first new chicken menu item since Dave’s parking lot pop-up days.

Dave’s Bites offer the same taste and quality as the rest of the Dave's Hot Chicken lineup. Available in three spice levels — no spice, medium and hot — the bites are priced at $6.99 for a 10-piece serving.

“Dave’s Hot Chicken continues to generate raving fans from coast to coast, with more than 200M mentions on TikTok alone highlighting our chicken,” said Dave’s Hot Chicken’s CEO, Bill Phelps. “Now, we’re giving guests the option of something snackable, that can also be part of a meal or a great option for parties and family gatherings. It’s another way we’re giving our guests something else to love about Dave’s.”

Source: Dave’s Hot Chicken