Available starting Nov. 8, 2023, at all Texas Taco Cabana locations, guests can order Pozole, Chicken Tortilla Soup and Pollo Asado Street Tacos. El Paso customers can order the returning Fajita Meals in El Paso.

"After a year of showcasing many successful culinary innovations, we're closing out 2023 strong with a broad array of new product introductions and returning TC favorites," said Ulyses Camacho, president and chief operating officer, Taco Cabana. "Culinary excellence and innovation remain a vital part of our TC Brand DNA, and with the arrival of cooler temperatures and the holidays, we are excited to launch so many new and varied items."

The new Pollo Asado Street Tacos (three-pack) are made with grilled chicken marinated in lime and orange juices, Mexican seasonings, topped with cilantro and onion, and served on corn tortillas. Each three-pack is available for $5.99. Guests will also be able to add new Pollo Asado to any other order.

TC's new Pozole is a hearty, rich soup full of tender diced pork and hominy, topped with a blend of cilantro and onions and served with two lime wedges. The returning Chicken Tortilla Soup features a savory broth made with shredded chicken and topped with crispy corn-tortilla strips, a blend of jack and cheddar cheeses, and served with lime wedges and a side of rice. Both soups are available in 8-ounce and 12-ounce servings.

Taco Cabana is offering its customers a variety of Soup Pairings starting at $7.29, featuring a small Pozole or Chicken Tortilla soup and choice of a ground beef taco, a three-pack of chicken flautas or a small Chips and Queso.

The TC Under $5 Value Menu will also see changes this season with the addition of two Taco Deals, including two black bean tacos and two chicken ranchero & cheese tacos. Bean and cheese nachos, three-pack chicken flautas, and ground beef and shredded chicken Double Crunch Pizzas will also be available on the Under $5 Menu.

Breakfast for Under $4 offers pairs of country sausage and egg tacos; egg ranchero & cheese tacos; potato, egg and ranchero tacos; or egg & cheese tacos.

El Paso guests can order TC Fajita Meals. Each order comes complete with a half or full order of chicken, steak or mix fajita, two 8-ounce servings of refried beans, two 8-ounce servings of rice and 12 tortillas, with prices starting at $17.99.

Taco Cabana's menu options can be ordered in the restaurant, via online ordering for front counter and curbside pickup, in the drive-thru or by mobile order when using the MY TC App or TacoCabana.com. Visit here for more information on Taco Cabana's new and limited-time menu items.

