The NPFDA Scholarship Foundation has awarded scholarships to eight students from a vast number of qualified applicants. The NPFDA Scholarship Foundation was established in 1979.

Eligible applicants were from NPFDA Member Companies or were a child of an employee of a NPFDA Member Company who is enrolled full-time at a U.S.-based college, university or technical school, or is a graduating high-school senior pursuing a college degree in the fall of 2024. To apply, each student had to complete an application, author an essay, and then submit these items along with their transcripts and a faculty recommendation.

The NPFDA Scholarship Foundation’s Selection Committee reviewed each applicant’s submission. Each submission was evaluated based on the goals and aspirations essay, extracurricular activities, recommendation letter and GPA. The top eight students received $5,000.

One of the scholarships was provided in full by Shuler Meats and awarded to Weston Ruddock of Texas A&M University.

NPFDA Member Employees and Families Scholarship Winners:

Alexis Baum of Georgia College and State University - McLain Foods Inc.

Andrew Mead of Georgia Southern University - McClancy Food and Flavors.

Anna Mead of Georgia Southern University - McClancy Food and Flavors.

Caden Carter of Jones College - Amick Farms.

Ethan Patey of Delaware Technical Community College - Mountaire Farms.

Linley Fripp of University of the Pacific - Foster Farms.

Madison Loggins of Clemson University - Fieldale Farms Corp./Springer Mountain Farms.

Shuler Meats Scholarship: Weston Ruddock of Texas A&M University – Holmes Foods Inc.

Source: NPFDA Scholarship Foundation