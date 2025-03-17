NPFDA Scholarship Foundation opens 2025 applications

The National Protein & Food Distributors Association Scholarship Foundation is opening applications for 2025. Since 1979, the NPFDA Scholarship Foundation has awarded over $2 million in scholarships. To apply, the student must be an employee of an NPFDA member company or the child or dependent of an employee of an NPFDA member company.

A $5,000 scholarship will be awarded to up to six students. In 2024, NPFDA awarded scholarships to eight students to help them pursue college degrees.

To qualify, each applicant must be enrolled full time at a US-based college, university or technical school, or be a high school senior pursuing a college degree.

All applications and supporting documentation must be received by 5:00 p.m. on April 10 to be considered.

The online application is available on www.npfda.org under the scholarships page.

Source: National Protein & Food Distributors Association