In tandem with the National Protein and Food Distributors Association’s Officers and Board induction comes a change in the NPFDA Scholarship Foundation’s leadership. Chan Windham, director of commodity sales at the House of Raeford Farms, succeeds Laurie Pate, president of Foodlinx, as chair. Fred Dawkins of Frederick C. Dawkins, Esq., P.C. will serve as vice chair and Russ Whitman, senior vice president at Urner Barry Publications, will serve as treasurer. Laurie Pate will remain on the board as immediate past chair and NPFDA board liaison. All positions were elected by the Board of Directors of the National Protein and Food Distributors Association for a one-year term.

The objective of the foundation is to award a select group of deserving students with a scholarship to help them complete their college education. Funds are awarded and disbursed through an application and selection process.

The board of trustees oversees the scholarship selection and the silent auction committees. These two committees are highly involved in the candidate selection process and the procurement of scholarship funds.

The silent auction committee raises funds for the scholarship foundation via the NPFDA Foundation's Annual Silent Auction and through donations. The auction was held in person and raised over $30,000, fully funding all six scholarships. For eligibility requirements, go to https://www.npfda.org/npfda-scholarships.

Source: National Protein and Food Distributors Association