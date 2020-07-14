The Meat Industry Suppliers Alliance Foundation announces scholarship recipients

The Meat Industry Suppliers Alliance Foundation today announced it has awarded seven $10,000 scholarships that will be used towards completing the winners’ respective degrees within the meat sciences discipline. The scholarship winners are:

Jessica Brown, University of Florida

Brianna Britton, Purdue University

Luke Fuerniss, Texas Tech University

Connor McKinzie, Texas Tech University

Benjamin Mills, Texas Tech University

Kylie Phillips, University of Florida

Hannah Williams, Kansas State University

“The MISA Foundation is proud to announce the list of outstanding scholarships winners for the 2020-2021 school year” stated Brian Perkins, Chairman of the MISA Foundation and EVP, Further Processing of Provisur Technologies, Inc. “The Foundation Board congratulates all the winners and wishes them the best in the upcoming school year and all future endeavors. This year’s crop of applications was especially robust, making this selection extremely difficult. However, the impressive achievements of these seven individuals set them in a class apart. Finally, I would like to thank our members and participants of the FPSA Auction for their overwhelming support with their donations and purchase of auction items to help us continue funding our scholarship program.”

David Seckman, President and CEO of the Food Processing Suppliers Association stated: “The MISA Scholarship is a critical part of our Association’s “Giving Back” program. “These scholarships highlight MISA’s commitment to supporting the meat industry and helping students find a career path within it. These scholarships help deserving students pursue advanced studies which will ultimately deliver new methods, new techniques and new knowledge to our industry for the betterment of all.”

Source: MISA