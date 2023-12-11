The NPFDA Scholarship Foundation is announcing its 2024 board of trustees.

Frederick C. Dawkins of Frederick C. Dawkins P.C. is taking over as chair, succeeding Chan Windham, vice president of sales at the House of Raeford Farms. Russ Whitman, senior vice president at Urner Barry Publications, will serve as vice chair, and Mariss Hans, general manager at Foodlinx, will take on the role of treasurer. Chan Windham will continue to serve as immediate past chair and NPFDA Board liaison. All positions were elected for a one-year term.

The objective of the NPFDA Scholarship Foundation is to provide scholarships to a select group of deserving students to support their college education. These scholarships are awarded and distributed through a thorough application and selection process.

The Board of Trustees is responsible for overseeing both the scholarship selection and the silent auction committees. These committees play pivotal roles in the candidate selection process and the procurement of scholarship funds.

The silent auction committee raises funds for the scholarship foundation through the NPFDA Foundation's Annual Silent Auction and donations from supporters. In 2023, the auction raised over $30,000, fully funding all six scholarships. The upcoming silent auction has been scheduled for Jan. 31, 2024, during the awards reception taking place at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta. Those interested in participating as a donor can learn more here.

Source: National Protein and Food Distributors Association