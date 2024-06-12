In its commitment to empowering a new generation of eaters, natural and organic meat brand Applegate Farms LLC is announcing a new partnership with FoodCorps, a national justice organization working at the intersection of food and education. The funds and additional corporate support will be focused on schools where a majority of students benefit from free school meals, all based in Applegate's home state of New Jersey.

"We are honored to support FoodCorps' visionary work in classrooms, gardens, and cafeterias, educating a new generation of students on the power of food," said Joseph O'Connor, president of Applegate. "Food systems change only happens when knowledge is shared equally. FoodCorps' commitment to empowering young people to be their own health advocates speaks to the heart of Applegate's mission: Changing The Meat We Eat."

FoodCorps partners with schools and communities to nourish kids' health, education and sense of belonging. Its AmeriCorps members collaborate with educators and school nutrition leaders to teach kids about growing, cooking and eating nourishing food, and to bring more fresh, local and culturally relevant foods to school cafeterias. FoodCorps also advocates for policy change to deepen investments in food education, scratch-cooked school meals, and free school meals for all, among others.

"We are thrilled to partner with Applegate and grateful for its generous support of our work advancing justice for kids through nourishing food," said Curt Ellis, co-founder and CEO of FoodCorps. "We look forward to working together to ensure every child in New Jersey has access to the food education and healthy school meals they need to learn, grow, and thrive."

FoodCorps reaches more than 100,000 students each year through its direct programming.

"As a mission-based company, Applegate believes that we are all a part of something bigger. We are proud to support FoodCorps' 2030 goal for every child to have access to food education and nourishing food in school," said Carolyn Gahn, senior director of mission and advocacy at Applegate. "By educating young people on the importance of healthy eating, we are investing in the wellbeing of our communities and in the next generation."

