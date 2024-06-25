Case Farms, a fully integrated poultry farming and processing group, has made a financial commitment of $10,000 a year for five years, a total of $50,000, to the Alder Springs Deaf & Blind Community for their phase 2 expansion.

The Alder Springs expansion includes a new 26-unit apartment building designed to meet the unique social, emotional and lifestyle needs of the Deaf, Blind, DeafBlind, and Hard-of-Hearing. In addition, a free-standing 8,000-square-foot activity center will become the hub for local and regional Deaf and Blind activities. The current estimated total cost to construct both buildings is $8.4 million.

“After attending the Alder Springs Phase 2 Expansion meeting and talking with board chair Sam Avery and board member Sandy Turner, I was utterly amazed to see and learn that communication has no bounds when there is a willing heart. The Alder Springs Board truly has a committed compassion for the future of our Deaf, Blind, DeafBlind, and Hard-of-Hearing community. Case Farms is incredibly happy to have the opportunity to support such a wonderful part of our community," said Charles Rigdon, senior vice president of operations-North Carolina at Case Farms.

“Alder Springs is honored that Case Farms is contributing $50,000 to the $3.75 million Capital Campaign to help fund its Phase 2 expansion,” said Alder Springs Board Chair Sam Avery. “Case Farms has a long, proud history of dedicated support for the Deaf in our community as well as many other charitable and nonprofit causes in Morganton and Burke County. We are grateful for their exemplary corporate and business support.”

In addition to the capital campaign which seeks gifts and pledges from individuals, families, businesses and grant-makers, the other expansion funding will be in the form of loans. Construction is expected to start in the second half of 2025 and take two years to complete.

Source: Case Farms