As part of a company commitment to inspire the next generation of farmers, Perdue Farms has renewed its support of the National FFA Organization’s Give the Gift of Blue program with a $20,000 grant funded through the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation. This donation is part of the company’s Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors outreach focused on improving quality of life and building strong communities.

FFA is a student organization that prepares members for leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

“National FFA is grateful for Perdue Farms’ continued partnership and commitment to the future of agriculture,” said Molly Ball, president of the National FFA Foundation and chief marketing officer of the National FFA Organization. “By supporting the Give the Gift of Blue program, they are helping more FFA members feel welcome in our organization and part of something bigger than themselves .”

FFA members are required to wear Official Dress, which includes an FFA jacket and scarf or tie, to participate in competitions and attend the National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis. The FFA blue jacket, part of the organization since 1933, generates pride in those who wear it, highlighting the state and local chapter they represent and giving students a sense of belonging.

Kim Nechay, executive director of the Perdue Foundation, applauded the work of the National FFA Organization’s Give the Gift of Blue program.

“FFA is an important organization for the future of agriculture and the next generation of farmers in this country,” Nechay said. “The iconic blue jackets are a point of pride for FFA members. We are proud to continue funding to enable youth who cannot afford the jacket the opportunity to participate in a unique tradition.”

Source: Perdue Farms