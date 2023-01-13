Perdue Farms is supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County in Mount Vernon, Washington, with a $10,000 grant funded through the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation to promote healthy lifestyles. The donation from Perdue’s charitable giving arm is part of the company’s Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors initiative focused on improving quality of life and building strong communities.

Mount Vernon is home to Draper Valley Farms and its portfolio of local chicken brands, Roxy, Ranger and Draper Valley Farms. Perdue Farms is the parent company of Draper Valley Farms.

The mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs is to help young people, “especially those who need us most, reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens,” said Ian Faley, chief development officer and executive vice president, noting the organization operates nine clubs that serve more than 5,000 youths in Skagit County. “We’re grateful to Perdue Farms for their continued support of our programming.”

Boys & Girls Clubs will use the Perdue Foundation grant for its Healthy Lifestyles & Healthy Habits program, which “engages our youth in constructive activities that stress the importance of healthy eating, maintaining a balanced diet and practicing self-control when making choices and decisions,” Faley said.

Healthy Lifestyles focuses on practical cooking skills and understanding the role of agriculture locally and nationally, he said. The program will outline the benefits of exercising and practicing good eating habits.

Kim Nechay, executive director of the Perdue Foundation, applauded the work of Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County.

“[Boys] & Girls Clubs does a fabulous job mentoring young people in Skagit County,” she said. “Our foundation is happy to provide this grant for its Healthy Habits & Healthy Lifestyles program.”

Source: Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation; Perdue Farms