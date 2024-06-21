The International Poultry Welfare Alliance and the U.S.-Roundtable for Sustainable Poultry & Eggs are announcing the appointment of new members to their respective boards of directors following recent elections.

The US-RSPE is an independent, multistakeholder organization that includes members from all segments of the poultry industry, such as growers, integrators, processors, retailers, foodservice companies, civil society groups, NGOs, allied industries and individuals. The organization's mission is to promote and communicate continuous improvement in sustainability across the poultry value chain.

IPWA serves as an independent global resource on poultry welfare. IPWA is a multistakeholder effort that consists of a diverse group of organizations, companies and individuals dedicated to advancing poultry welfare worldwide.

Both the U.S.-RSPE and IPWA Board of Directors consist of board seats from representative constituent groups committed to enhancing the organizations through their volunteer leadership.

Newly elected directors for U.S.-RSPE:

Integrator/Processor Representative: Andy Rojeski, Pilgrim's Pride.

Grower Representative: Dan Fields, Herbruck's Poultry Ranch.

Civil Society Representative: Maria-Elena Varas, World Wildlife Fund.

Newly elected IPWA board members:

Turkey Live Production Representative: Stephen Williams, Butterball.

Broiler Live Production Representative: Kathleen Long, Maple Leaf Foods.

Layer Live Production Representative: Mohamed Mousa, Herbruck's Poultry Ranch.

Academic Representative: Dr. Katy Tarrant, COOP Fresno State.

Civil Society Representative: Ashley Peterson, National Chicken Council.

"We welcome the new Board members who will help us take the organization to the next level and gives us expertise across the supply chain." said Richard Griffiths, IPWA chair.

Both organizations will be hosting the 2024 Poultry Sustainability & Welfare Summit from Sept. 3–6, 2024, featuring a site visit sponsored by ZINPRO at the University of Georgia Poultry Science department. More information is available on the summit website. In addition to board and committee meetings, the summit features perspectives and insights from experts in poultry sustainability and welfare.

"Our newly elected board members bring invaluable insights into sustainability practices within the poultry industry. Their commitment to continuous improvement will help us drive meaningful progress across the entire supply chain," said Ethan Carter, U.S.-RSPE chair. "By having a board that reflects the entire value chain, we are better equipped to promote sustainability from the grassroots level up to the final consumer."

Sources: IPWA; U.S.-RSPE