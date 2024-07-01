As part of Perdue Farms’ commitment to creating a more inclusive workforce, the company hosted its annual Day of Understanding event themed “Intentional Inclusion and Belonging.” This year’s event saw participation from associates across all Perdue Farms locations.

“At Perdue, the Day of Understanding program is a powerful testament to our unwavering commitment to fostering a diverse workplace where every voice is heard, respected, and valued,” said Gary Miller, vice president of human resources and chief diversity officer for Perdue Farms. “Throughout the day associates engaged in meaningful conversations which underscore our efforts to create an inclusive environment that empowers every associate to thrive.”

Perdue Farms made this year’s Day of Understanding accessible to all 21,000 associates across geographies. Throughout the event, the company showcased the impactful work of its Associate Resource Groups and Inclusion Councils and held engaging panel discussions.

A highlight of the event was the keynote address by author and leadership strategist Carl Sharperson, who shared his view on leadership and how diverse teams build a culture of equity and respect, essential for sustainable success.

Day of Understanding was initiated in 2018 by CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, and Perdue joined at its inception. The collective now makes up more than 2000 CEOs in 85 industries and 13 million employees who recognize the need to create a more diverse and inclusive workplace.

Source: Perdue Farms