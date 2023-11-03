As part of Perdue Farms’ commitment to creating a more inclusive workforce, the company reaffirmed its commitment by hosting its recent annual Day of Understanding event.

Themed “Building Belonging Together,” this year’s event saw participation from associates across all Perdue Farms locations.

“In a world as diverse as the one we live in today, the Day of Understanding program at Perdue Farms serves as a beacon of unity for our associates. With over 60 countries represented within our Perdue family, fostering a culture of belonging is a critical part of our success[,]” said Gary Miller, chief diversity officer for Perdue Farms. “We understand that our strength lies in our differences, and through this program, we reaffirm our commitment to diversity and inclusion. As we celebrate our achievements, we will continue to strive to create an even more inclusive and equitable future.”

In the spirit of inclusivity, Perdue Farms made this year’s Day of Understanding accessible to all associates. Throughout the day, the company showcased the work of its six Associate Resource Groups (ARGs) and hosted panel discussions. A highlight of the event was the keynote address by bestselling author Steve Pemberton, who shared his personal journey and insights, which emphasized that fostering a sense of belonging for all is essential in creating an inclusive environment where every individual can thrive and contribute their best.

Day of Understanding was initiated in 2018 by CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, which includes more than 2,000 CEOs in 85 industries and 13 million employees who recognize the need to create a more diverse and inclusive workplace.

Source: Perdue Farms