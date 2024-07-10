Tyson Foods Inc. has entered into an agreement to sell its Vienna, Ga., poultry complex to House of Raeford Farms.

Tyson Foods’ decision to sell the complex is part of its continued efforts to optimize its plant network, and the company will continue to service customer orders from other production locations. House of Raeford Farms intends to continue poultry processing at the complex, utilizing the existing workforce and grower network.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions including approval by U.S. regulators.

Source: Tyson Foods Inc.