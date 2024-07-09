Cinemark Holdings Inc. is teaming up with Mike’s Hot Honey to bring sweet heat to movie theaters across the U.S. for the first time in the honey’s history.

“We are buzzing with excitement to be the first movie theater chain teaming up with Mike’s Hot Honey to add some sweet heat to our already iconic cinema snacks,” said David Haywood, Cinemark SVP of food and beverage. “Moviegoers are always looking for the next hot thing in Hollywood, and with these limited time culinary creations showcasing Mike’s Hot Honey, our guests will be able to have an explosive snacking experience that matches the captivating action on our big screens.”

Cinemark moviegoers have proven they love foods that pack a punch, purchasing 2.6 million spice-enhanced items at the chain's U.S. theaters in 2023, including jalapeno pouches and hot variations of sweet and salty snacks. With this collaboration, Cinemark and Mike’s Hot Honey are giving an array of options to those looking to add a sweet-heat kick to their movie treats. All of the exhibitor’s more than 300 U.S. theaters now offer dip cups of the honey, and select Cinemark locations will offer Mike’s Hot Honey versions of popular restaurant fare, including a fried chicken sandwich, flatbread, pizza, loaded fries and wings. All items are available at Cinemark while supplies last.

“We’re thrilled that Mike’s Hot Honey is taking center stage at Cinemark during the busy summer season especially since Cinemark was my local movie theater growing up, so this is a nostalgic moment for me,” said Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike’s Hot Honey. “Food has become a quintessential part of the moviegoing experience today and our product can enhance nearly every item on the menu with a sweet-heat kick. We’re sure our easy-to-use dip cups will be a blockbuster hit,” he said.

Source: Cinemark Holdings Inc.