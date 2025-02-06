KFC is teaming up with the Mike's Hot Honey brand starting Feb. 10, 2025, featuring two $7 box meal deals.

The Three-Piece Original Recipe Tenders box features Original Recipe Tenders elevated with the swicy drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey, plus a choice of an individual side and biscuit. The Two-Piece Fried Chicken box features two pieces of fried chicken, coated in the customer's choice of Original Recipe or Extra Crispy breading and drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey, plus a choice of an individual side and biscuit.

KFC's $25 Fan Favorite's Box includes four pieces of chicken on the bone drizzled in Mike's Hot Honey, a 12-piece of KFC's 100% white-meat nuggets, Secret Recipe Fries, four biscuits and a choice of four sauces — including Mike's Hot Honey as an option.

"Combining KFC's flavorful fried chicken with the bold, sweet heat of Mike's Hot Honey just makes sense. Crispy, juicy, salty, spicy, sweet – it's food alchemy that's meant to be" said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, chief marketing officer and development officer, KFC US.

"Partnering with a beloved brand like KFC is a dream come true for us," said Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike's Hot Honey. "Like so many Americans, I grew up on their iconic fried chicken buckets and it was one of my very first drizzles when I first created Mike's Hot Honey," he said. "The sweet heat pairs perfectly with their Original Recipe chicken and I am so happy everyone will have an opportunity to enjoy this delicious combination."

Source: Kentucky Fried Chicken