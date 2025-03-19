Red Robin partners with Mike's Hot Honey

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is launching a menu collaboration with Mike's Hot Honey.

Starting March 24, 2025, Red Robin customers can order three new menu items featuring Mike's Hot Honey. The Hot Honey Crispy Chicken Sandwich is a hand-breaded and made-to-order fried chicken breast coated with Mike's Hot Honey and layered with green chili aioli, fresh jalapeno and shredded cabbage mix, served with a bottomless side. Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza features family-recipe pepperoni, smoked provolone, mozzarella, crushed red pepper flakes and Mike's Hot Honey, making this the first Donatos Pizza innovation at Red Robin in three years. This item is available only at participating Red Robin restaurants. Hot Honey Wings are available as bone-in wings or boneless chicken bites tossed in Mike's Hot Honey and topped with red pepper flakes.

"More than ever, restaurant-goers are looking to pursue adventurous dining options, and partnering with Mike's Hot Honey was the perfect way to bring more innovation and bold flavors to Red Robin guests," said Brian Sullivan, executive chef and VP of culinary and beverage innovation at Red Robin. "The sweet and spicy combination is exactly the kind of flavor people are craving. Every dish on this menu is packed with flavor that's guaranteed to leave guests buzzing with excitement. This is what the new Red Robin is all about"

Customers can also add Mike's Hot Honey to any menu item for a customized experience.

"We're all about adding that perfect kick of heat with a touch of sweetness to the table," said Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike's Hot Honey. "Whether it's a gourmet burger, fried chicken or a Donatos Pizza, we know Red Robin can deliver on an elevated flavor profile, and we're excited to see guests enjoy these delicious new menu items featuring our hot honey."

Source: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.