Morey's rolls out wild-caught salmon with Mike's Hot Honey

Morey's, known for its high-quality fish and seafood products since 1937, has launched a new chef-inspired creation now available at Publix and other retailers nationwide: Morey's Wild Salmon with Mike's Hot Honey.

Morey's wild-caught salmon is marinated in a robust blend of blackened seasonings, paired with a packet of Mike's Hot Honey for drizzling to sweet, spicy, savory perfection. The delicious, flaky fish can be easily prepared in minutes using an oven, skillet, grill or air fryer.

"Hot honey has skyrocketed in popularity, and we're proud to collaborate with Mike's Hot Honey on a new product that delivers just the right amount of sweet heat over the salmon's smoky marinade," said Ciera Womack, director of marketing, seafood, for the Consumer Brands Division of Rich Products Corp., parent company of Morey's. "We are sure that shoppers will love having these flavors at their fingertips for an easy and satisfying weeknight meal."

Even without the heat, honey is one of the top sauce flavors for seafood, making it an ideal pairing for salmon's savory notes. The touch of heat from Mike's Hot Honey only adds to the exciting symphony of flavors from the blackened seasonings and the wild-caught salmon.

"Mike's Hot Honey with salmon has always been one of my favorite pairings," said Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike's Hot Honey. "I think people are going to go wild over the tasty combination of sweet heat and savory flavors. We couldn't be more excited about this delicious seafood collaboration with Morey's," he said.

Each package of Morey's Wild Salmon with Mike's Hot Honey features two portioned, individually wrapped 5-ounce pre-marinated fillets and two packets of Mike's Hot Honey. Convenient, high in protein and naturally gluten-free, the product is available in the freezer section at Kroger, Target, Harris Teeter, Giant Eagle, K-Vat and additional retailers throughout the year.

Additionally, a four-pack of Morey's Atlantic Salmon with Mike's Hot Honey will be available at BJ's Wholesale Club in April 2025.

Source: Morey's