KFC is introducing a new lineup of $5 bowls for a limited time. Also for a limited time, the popular Nashville Hot Sauce is back on KFC menus nationwide while supplies last.

New Nashville Hot Loaded Fries Bowl – Featuring fries, coleslaw, pickles and five Original Recipe Nuggets, drizzled with Nashville Hot Sauce.

Nashville Hot Mac & Cheese Bowl – Combining mac & cheese with five Original Recipe Nuggets, a three-cheese blend and Nashville Hot Sauce.

Nashville Hot Famous Bowl – Featuring layers of mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, a three-cheese blend, five Original Recipe Nuggets and Nashville Hot Sauce.

Mac & Cheese Bowl – Featuring creamy mac & cheese, a three-cheese blend and five Original Recipe Nuggets.

Famous Bowl – With mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, a three-cheese blend and five Original Recipe Nuggets.







KFC's new lineup of $5 bowls. Courtesy of Kentucky Fried Chicken

"KFC was the first brand to bring the bold and spicy flavors of Nashville Hot nationwide and we've amassed a fandom – so have our Famous Bowls and Mac & Cheese Bowls," said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, chief marketing officer and development officer, KFC U.S. "Our KFC Bowls are hearty and packed with flavor for just $5 each – that's a winning deal."

KFC customers can also get Nashville Hot Sauce on the new KFC Original Recipe Tenders while supplies last.

For those looking for even more flavor options, KFC is also introducing two digital exclusive menu items: the Korean BBQ Mac & Cheese Bowl and Korean BBQ Loaded Fries Bowl. also for $5).KFC's Korean BBQ, first debuted on Saucy Nuggets in 2024, is a sweet and savory umami sauce with soy sauce, garlic, sugar and sesame.

Source: Kentucky Fried Chicken