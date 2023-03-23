Kentucky Fried Chicken is introducing new, 100% white meat Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets to menus nationwide.

After a successful test run in 2022 and years without a nugget made with the signature taste of KFC on menus, new hand-breaded Original Recipe Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets are making their way to KFC's permanent menu at participating locations.

Made with 100 percent white meat and hand-breaded with KFC's unique Original Recipe of 11 herbs and spices that made the fried chicken chain famous, the Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets can be enjoyed as a full meal, a snack on-the-go, complement to the bucket meal or even as an appetizer on the way home!

"As the original fried chicken experts, we're introducing a chicken nugget made the way only KFC can — hand-breaded with our distinctive Original Recipe of 11 herbs and spices," Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC U.S.

Starting at $3.49, KFC Nuggets are available as a five-, eight-, 12- or 36-piece at participating restaurants nationwide. The new nuggets can be paired with any KFC sauces, including KFC Sauce, Honey BBQ, Classic Ranch, Honey Mustard or Buffalo Ranch.

Source: KFC