7-Eleven, Inc., the world's largest convenience retailer, is launching new items featuring Mike's Hot Honey. For a limited time, fans of the sweet and spicy trend can get hot honey products at 7-Eleven Inc.'s Raise the Roost and Speedy Café locations.

Raise the Roost restaurants are launching two new meal deals, including the Mike's Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit Breakfast Meal Deal, featuring a Raise the Roost double hand-breaded chicken tender drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey on a homestyle biscuit, paired with a large coffee for $3.99. The second new meal deal is the Mike's Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich Meal Deal, featuring double hand-breaded chicken tenders on a buttered brioche bun, topped with Mike's Hot Honey and served with a Big Gulp drink for $6.

"We're always on the lookout for the next flavor craze that our fans love, and this sweet-and-spicy collab with Mike's Hot Honey is exactly that," said William Armstrong, senior vice president of restaurant operations at 7-Eleven Inc. "With limited-time offerings like the Mike's Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich Meal Deal or Mike's Hot Honey Boneless Wings, we're giving our customers a bold, flavorful twist on their favorite items – all at a great value."

Speedy Café locations are launching two new menu items, including Mike's Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza and Mike's Hot Honey Boneless Wings.

"Chicken and pizza are two of the most popular pairings for Mike's Hot Honey," said Mike's Hot Honey founder Mike Kurtz. "We're thrilled that this delicious flavor combination will be available at Speedy Café and Raise the Roost restaurants around the country, and we are proud to be associated with such an iconic and well-known brand like 7-Eleven."

