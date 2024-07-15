Culver Duck, the only duck farm in North America to earn American Humane Certified status, has completed its annual BRC Food Safety Audit and earned AA+ - Unannounced, the highest grade possible from the Brand Reputation through Compliance Global Standard. BRCGS is part of the Global Food Safety Initiative, which recognizes select certifications as a mark of the highest standards in food safety.

“Culver Duck has been in the duck industry for 165 years and processing ducks for 46 years. Our premium duck products serve leading chefs and home cooks of all skill levels offering All-Natural, Buddhist Style, and Halal Certified whole duck, breast, legs, fully cooked duck products, and much more,” said Sean Smith, general manager of Culver Duck. “Earning the AA+ rating in our annual food safety audit is another example of our commitment to providing only the highest quality duck to all of our loyal clients.”

Source: Culver Duck