Through Aug. 17, 2024, the Ball Park brand is celebrating freedom of hot dog expression by challenging consumers to post their unique hot dog topping mashups for a chance to win a backyard cookout on the last day of summer. Added perks include a personal hot dog vendor and toppings bar. To enter, consumers can post their hot dog topping creations to TikTok using #HotDogHotTakes and tagging @BallParkBrand.

The Ball Park brand is also offering a Hot Dog Hotline for consumers, which can be reached by texting the phrase "hot dog hot takes" to 479-348-2255. The hotline provides 24/7 public access to exclusive grilling tips, recipe inspiration and official #HotDogHotTakes from July 17 through Sept. 2, 2024.

"We know how passionate consumers are about their hot dog toppings, from quirky personal preferences to hardline regional styles," said Michael Roslen, senior brand manager, Ball Park brand. "Not only are we encouraging consumers to share their unique 'Hot Dog Hot Takes,' but we're also providing public access to our Hot Dog Hotline to help fire up new recipe ideas for this grilling season."

Hot dog lovers everywhere may be surprised that:

Eighty-two percent of Americans believe there's no wrong way to dress a hot dog.

Fifty-nine percent of Americans who dress their hot dogs choose cheese, making it the nation's most popular hot dog topping.

Forty-one percent of Americans enjoy nontraditional condiments like BBQ sauce, ranch dressing, sriracha or savory jam.

Nearly eight in 10 hot dog dressers use multiple toppings on their hot dogs.

Source: Ball Park Brand