The American Lamb Board co-sponsored an exhibit with the American Sheep Industry Association at the Solar Farm Summit in Chicago July 8–10, 2024. The Solar Farm Summit is a conference and expo focused on dual-use projects connecting solar power and agricultural production.

ALB joined more than 70 exhibitors at this event, which aims to create dual-use land opportunities by pairing solar power development with agricultural production or agrivoltaics.

At the event, ALB shared literature showcasing land stewardship provided by shepherds and their families who graze American pastures to enhance landscapes, improve habitat and support wildfire prevention.

Additionally, ALB Sustainability Director Camren Maierle spoke at the conference. He addressed conference attendees to promote the ALB Targeted Grazing Workshops. The three-day intensives educate sheep producers on vegetation management for solar arrays, vineyards and fire suppression.

ALB created a short video, Stewards of the Land, to share information about the benefits of sheep grazing.

