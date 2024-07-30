Environmental managers in the poultry and egg industry face a range of challenges, including water quality, wastewater management, air emissions, sustainability and regulatory compliance. To help navigate these evolving issues, the USPOULTRY 2024 Environmental Management Seminar, scheduled for Sept. 19-20 at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa in Destin, Fla., will provide an opportunity to stay updated on the latest trends. The seminar will also feature the announcement of the 2024 Clean Water Award winners, complemented by a virtual tour of their facilities.

USPOULTRY 2024 Environmental Management Seminar







Planning Committee Chair Dwayne Holifield of Wayne-Sanderson Farms said, “Safeguarding the environment is a core priority for the poultry and egg industry. This seminar provides a critical opportunity to learn how your company can enhance environmental quality while maintaining robust and sustainable operations.”

The program, designed by industry experts, will cover a variety of topics, including a review of Washington regulations; updates on regulatory changes; basics of dissolved air flotation operation, chemical treatment and residuals management; new effluent limitation guidelines; a sustainability framework update from the U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Poultry & Eggs; insights from a stormwater management panel; and more.

The 2024 planning committee comprises Michele Boney, West Liberty Foods; Ron Burgess, Peco Foods Inc.; Rick Harrell, Perdue Farms; Dwayne Holifield; Warren Howe, Woodruff & Howe Environmental Engineering Inc.; Stephen James, Pilgrim’s; Dr. Brian Kieper, University of Georgia; Bill Knapke, Cooper Farms; Joe Miller, Rose Acre Farms Inc.; Stephanie Shoemaker, Wayne-Sanderson Farms; and Alex Sullivan, Fieldale Farms Corp.

Source: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association