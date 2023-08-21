Water quality, wastewater, air emissions, sustainability and regulatory compliance are all issues that poultry and egg industry environmental managers face daily. USPOULTRY’s 2023 Environmental Management Seminar is a way to stay up to date on these ever-changing challenges. The 2023 Clean Water Award winners will also be announced with a virtual tour of the winner’s facilities. The seminar will be held Sept. 28–29 at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa in Destin, Fla.
“Protecting the environment continues to be a key concern of our industry. This seminar is a valuable learning opportunity to help your company contribute to a quality environment while maintaining strong and efficient operations,” said planning committee chair, Bill Knapke, environmental manager for Cooper Farms.
The program was developed by industry environmental leaders and will include:
- a Washington Review.
- Regulatory Update.
- Rendering Industry Update . . . What’s Coming Down the Pike for Environmental Managers.
- ELG Update.
- Facility Acquisition Environmental Review.
- a Legal Update.
- A Circular Approach to RNG and CO2 Capture.
- Biological Pretreatment Application.
- New Technology in Zero Landfill.
- And more.
Members of the planning committee include:
- Michele Boney, West Liberty Foods.
- Jonathan Green, Perdue Farms.
- Warren Howe, Woodruff & Howe Environmental Engineering Inc.
- Dr. Brian Kiepper, University of Georgia.
- Bill Knapke, Cooper Farms and program committee chair.
- Wes Spray, Rose Acre Farms Inc.
- Alexander Sullivan, Fieldale Farms Corp.
To learn more and register for the 2023 USPOULTRY Environmental Management Seminar, click here or visit uspoultry.org.
Source: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association
