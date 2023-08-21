Water quality, wastewater, air emissions, sustainability and regulatory compliance are all issues that poultry and egg industry environmental managers face daily. USPOULTRY’s 2023 Environmental Management Seminar is a way to stay up to date on these ever-changing challenges. The 2023 Clean Water Award winners will also be announced with a virtual tour of the winner’s facilities. The seminar will be held Sept. 28–29 at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa in Destin, Fla.

“Protecting the environment continues to be a key concern of our industry. This seminar is a valuable learning opportunity to help your company contribute to a quality environment while maintaining strong and efficient operations,” said planning committee chair, Bill Knapke, environmental manager for Cooper Farms.

The program was developed by industry environmental leaders and will include:

  • a Washington Review.
  • Regulatory Update.
  • Rendering Industry Update . . . What’s Coming Down the Pike for Environmental Managers.
  • ELG Update.
  • Facility Acquisition Environmental Review.
  • a Legal Update.
  • A Circular Approach to RNG and CO2 Capture.
  • Biological Pretreatment Application.
  • New Technology in Zero Landfill.
  • And more. 

Members of the planning committee include:

  • Michele Boney, West Liberty Foods.
  • Jonathan Green, Perdue Farms.
  • Warren Howe, Woodruff & Howe Environmental Engineering Inc.
  • Dr. Brian Kiepper, University of Georgia.
  • Bill Knapke, Cooper Farms and program committee chair.
  • Wes Spray, Rose Acre Farms Inc.
  • Alexander Sullivan, Fieldale Farms Corp.

To learn more and register for the 2023 USPOULTRY Environmental Management Seminar, click here or visit uspoultry.org.

Source: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association