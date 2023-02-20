Feed manufacturing continues to be one of the most important areas in poultry and egg production and processing. As feed mill management challenges get more complex from year to year, the costs continue to increase. USPOULTRY’s 2023 Feed Mill Management Seminar is a source for staying abreast of the latest technology and techniques to keep a mill running efficiently and effectively. The program, developed by a committee of experienced mill managers, will address practical ideas to improve production and efficiency in poultry feed production. The seminar will be held March 15–16 at the DoubleTree Hotel Downtown in Nashville, Tennessee.

“The Feed Mill Management Seminar planning committee has offered attendees numerous interesting topics related to maintenance, technical operations, employee retention and more. The committee’s combined expertise assures a great educational opportunity for everyone,” remarked Phil Sisler, senior mill manager with Perdue Farms and program committee chairman.

Program topics include a regulatory and FSMA update; dust hazard analysis in feed mills; foreign material control; recruiting and retaining feed mill employees for the future; mill shrink control / bin calibration and compaction; key components of a quality feed mill preventive maintenance program; crumble roll maintenance; mixer uniformity analysis; grain management; central vac systems; new mill virtual tour; energy: co-generation opportunities and conservation / sustainability options; and control systems cyber protection. The winner of the AFIA and USPOULTRY Integrator Feed Facility of the Year Award will also be announced.

The 2023 Feed Mill Management Seminar planning committee includes Larry Hooper, Cobb-Vantress Inc., Trey Nelson, George’s Inc., Richard Obermeyer, Aviagen Inc., Dr. Wilmer Pacheco, Auburn University, and Phil Sisler, Perdue Farms, and program committee chairman.

To register for the Feed Mill Management Seminar, click here or visit www.uspoultry.org.

Source: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association