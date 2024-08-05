The 2025 International Production & Processing Expo is less than six months away. The expo has surpassed 557,000 square feet of exhibit space and secured more than 1,070 exhibitors. As the only annual exposition highlighting the best of the poultry and egg, meat and animal food industries, the 2025 IPPE will offer timely and critical information, providing producers and processors an efficient way to find solutions to enhance their operations.

“We are excited to interact with everyone again at the 2025 IPPE,” said show organizers. “The robust exhibitor participation demonstrates our exhibitors’ enthusiasm to introducing new technologies, fostering interactions and showcasing the latest innovations in our industry.”

Scheduled for Jan. 28–30 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Ga., IPPE will provide new experiences and the latest innovations and solutions in the animal food, meat, poultry and egg industries. IPPE will also feature dynamic education programs focused on the most current industry issues.

Attendee registration will open Oct. 7.

Show hours:

Jan. 28: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Jan. 29: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Jan. 30: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Made up of three integrated trade shows — the International Poultry Expo, International Feed Expo and International Meat Expo — IPPE is sponsored by the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association, the American Feed Industry Association and the Meat Institute.

