Völur, a protein processing optimization software company, has announced the appointment of Michael Farrand as the new chief commercial officer effective Sept. 1, 2024. In this role, Farrand will oversee the company’s commercial strategy, driving growth and strengthening relationships with key stakeholders.

Farrand brings over 30 years of experience in the food and agriculture space, along with a proven track record of implementing SaaS solutions globally. Prior to joining Völur, he served as global head of food and agriculture at DecisionNext, where he levered his decades of leadership at Hormel Foods Corp. to drive growth and refine product offerings to the food and agriculture supply chain space.

“Michael’s broad food and agriculture background, and his experience in Sales, Management and Strategy, will build upon the experience and depth of the team,” said Anna Turvoll, CEO at Völur. “We are confident that Michael’s expertise and leadership will be instrumental in driving our commercial initiatives forward.”

In his new role, Farrand will be responsible for leading the product application and customer development efforts for the company.

“I am thrilled to join Völur and lead the commercial team during such an exciting and transformational time in the protein space,” said Farrand. “I look forward to building on the company’s success and driving new opportunities for growth.”

Source: Völur