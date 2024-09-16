The Wendy's Co. is announcing the appointment of John Min as the company's chief legal officer and secretary and Mary Greenlee as senior vice president, U.S. operations. These appointments represent the continued evolution of the company's leadership structure to drive accountability and accelerate growth. Min will report to President and Chief Executive Officer, Kirk Tanner, and Greenlee will report to President, U.S., Abigail Pringle. Min succeeds E.J. Wunsch, who was appointed as Wendy's president, international in June 2024.

"I'm pleased to welcome John and Mary to the Wendy's team," said Tanner. "John's proven track record of managing complex commercial transactions, his extensive background in legal strategy and corporate governance and his unique global experience will be invaluable as we look to further solidify our development plans. Mary brings significant experience managing franchise relationships, generating significant market expansion and driving innovation from her career in the QSR industry, which align perfectly with our growth pillars. I look forward to John and Mary's substantial contributions to our team."

Min most recently served as senior vice president, chief legal officer and secretary of Kellanova following the separation of Kellogg Co. into two companies. He brings two decades of corporate legal experience and a wealth of expertise in high-performing teams, providing strategic legal counsel and managing compliance risks in diverse markets. Min will oversee Wendy's global legal department, playing a pivotal role in guiding Wendy's legal strategy and operations, as well as managing global risk and compliance functions. Prior to the separation of Kellogg, Min worked for 13 years at Kellogg, where, among other roles he served as general counsel in Europe and general counsel of the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa region. Previously, Min practiced law at the law firms of Jenner & Block LLP and Jones Day. He holds a law degree from the University of Chicago Law School and a Bachelor of Arts in economics from the University of Chicago.

Greenlee has over 25 years of experience in the restaurant and beverage industries, bringing a deep understanding of franchise systems and strategic thinking to elevate performance. Greenlee will oversee the performance of the Wendy's company and franchise operations to support the brand's strategic growth initiatives, including continuing to drive the restaurant economic model and building out the company's U.S. footprint. Greenlee has held significant operational roles over her career, most recently serving as vice president of U.S. field operations at Subway and director of business development and general manager of Coca-Cola Freestyle Strategy for Wendy's. Greenlee holds a Bachelor of Arts in history from the University of Louisiana Monroe.

"This is an exciting opportunity to join an iconic brand," said Min. "I am honored to join such a talented team and contribute my experience to uphold and enhance Wendy's high standards of legal and ethical practices to support the Company's continued growth on a global scale."

"Wendy's has consistently set a standard for quality and creativity in the QSR industry, and I've long admired the brand's commitment to value and innovation," said Greenlee. "I look forward to working closely with the team to drive strategic growth, enhance operations and continue delivering an exceptional customer experience."

Source: The Wendy's Co.