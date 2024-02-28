Perdue Farms is announcing Todd Tillemans as its new chief commercial officer. Tillemans’ appointment signifies Perdue’s dedication to meeting evolving customer and consumer expectations.

In this role, Tillemans will spearhead the company’s long-term growth strategies, overseeing the marketing and sales of Perdue’s legacy brands and products while also driving forward new innovations to meet consumer demands in today's dynamic market landscape.

“Todd’s extensive experience in the consumer-packaged goods industry combined with his deep knowledge of and obsession with our consumers will help Perdue keep delivering the quality, great tasting products they expect, while also introducing exciting new innovations,” said Kevin McAdams, CEO of Perdue Farms. “Todd also brings a laser-focus on excellent customer service that will be critical to deepening existing relationships with our retailers and unlocking more ways to partner as we ultimately look to better serve consumers, together.”

Tillemans comes to Perdue with a wealth of experience from his previous roles including chief executive officer at Cynosure, a developer and manufacturer of light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems, and U.S. president of The Hershey Co., where he oversaw the P&L for the company’s largest market. Prior to Hershey, Tillemans led multiple businesses across global markets for Unilever and, before that, held positions at General Mills. He is an alumnus of the University of Minnesota and received his Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

“I’m thrilled to join the Perdue Farms team and I look forward to all that we can accomplish in partnership with our customers, on behalf of our consumers,” said Tillemans. “We have an incredible opportunity to keep accelerating growth by staying true to the company’s legacy of responsible food and agriculture while tapping even further into our associates’ spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation.”

Source: Perdue Farms