Perdue Farms, a 103-year-old privately held Maryland-based food and agricultural products company, today announced that Catherine Muldoon has joined the company as chief compliance officer.

As chief compliance officer, Muldoon will lead the Office of Business Ethics & Compliance. In this role, she will manage and oversee all aspects of how Perdue Farms’ businesses and brands comply with all federal, state and local rules and regulations, and other external regulatory requirements, as well as internal policies. In this position, she will establish, implement, and administer a compliance structure to strengthen the company’s existing compliance efforts.

“We’re pleased to have someone with Catherine’s depth of experience to help bolster our current compliance practices,” said Herb Frerichs, general counsel and corporate secretary for Perdue Farms. “The animal protein industry and broader agricultural sectors are becoming increasingly complex. Creating a centralized structure to oversee our companywide compliance program will ensure that we are not just complying with laws and regulations but exceeding them, while living up to our culture of trust and integrity and doing the right thing.”

Before Perdue Farms, Muldoon served as long-time chief legal officer at BDP International, a global logistics transportation firm, where she created a comprehensive code of conduct and business ethics program. Most recently she served as general counsel for Baldor Specialty Foods Inc., a U.S. food procurement and distribution company. She has won several awards including Best Chief Legal Officer from the Philadelphia Business Journal, Best Global General Counsel from the Association of Corporate Counsel and Ethisphere Person who Matters in Ethics from 2015-18.

Muldoon holds a bachelor of art’s degree in international relations from The Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, a juris doctor from the School of Law at Seton Hall University in New Jersey, and an executive masters in business administration from the Lebow College of Business at Drexel University in Philadelphia. She has served as the Co-Chair of the Corporate Counsel Forum with the International Bar Association, and as a member of the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance, TRACE International, and Association of Corporate Counsel.

Source: Perdue Farms