PSSI, a food safety solution and sanitation provider, is announcing the appointment of Diego Alvarez as its first chief compliance officer. Alvarez brings 15 years of experience building, operating, and enhancing compliance programs in the United States, as well as countries in South America, Africa and Asia.

Alvarez joins PSSI from nearly a decade at Walmart, where he served as senior director for international ethics and compliance, governance, and monitoring. Prior to Walmart, Alvarez served as a compliance director for over six years at Western Union for the Latin American Region.

“We are excited to welcome Diego to the PSSI team as our Chief Compliance Officer. He has a proven track record in overseeing and managing compliance issues within large corporations and will be instrumental in weaving a culture of compliance throughout PSSI starting at the senior executive level,” said Tim Mulhere, CEO of PSSI. “I am confident that his leadership experience and expertise will guide us in our compliance efforts as we move forward into 2024 and beyond.”

“I am thrilled to be joining PSSI and plan to hit the ground running. I look forward to working with Tim and the Board to put compliance first and continue helping PSSI’s customers as they protect the health and safety of the nation’s food supply,” Diego Alvarez said.

Source: PSSI