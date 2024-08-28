FAT Brands Inc. announces the hiring of Ammy Harrison as senior vice president of nontraditional development and Maiyo Hood as vice president of international development. The new team growth underscores FAT Brands’ commitment to driving organic growth, especially nontraditional and international. Year over year, the brand continues to build upon its over 2,300-unit global footprint.

Harrison brings nearly 25 years of industry experience with high-growth restaurant brands, including spearheading nontraditional growth at Papa John’s International Inc. Prior to joining FAT Brands, Harrison also served as vice president of development and strategy at Penn Station East Coast Subs.

Hood also joins FAT Brands with a strong background, most recently serving as a managing director at Subway, Greater China, where he was key in driving forward the development of over 4,000 locations across China. Hood also held a supply chain role at YUM Brands Inc.

“We are pleased to add two experienced development leaders to the FAT Brands team,” said Taylor Wiederhorn, chief development officer of FAT Brands. “Ammy brings a unique perspective to non-traditional having worked with both large-scale and up-and-coming brands, while Maiyo brings a wealth of knowledge from overseas as we continue to charge forward with international growth across our 18-brand portfolio.”

Source: FAT Brands Inc.