Open Range Beef has appointed two new leaders to its executive team — Tim Goodnight as vice president and Woochee DeLoach as chief financial officer.

As VP at Open Range Beef, Goodnight oversees the live cattle operations for Spring Lake Ranch, leveraging his deep knowledge of pasture-feeding cattle and innovative use of technology to create a USDA Organic, 100% grass-fed beef. He works with all supply partners who have joined Spring Lake Ranch to help raise beef in the Sandhills of Nebraska.

Former ranch manager of 142,000-acre Turner Ranches, Goodnight specializes in grass-fed beef cattle and bison production, with expertise in regenerative agriculture systems, soil health and forage-based cattle genetics. He brings over 18 years of experience in large-scale production, cow/calf, yearling, seedstock and grass-finishing operations in Colorado and Nebraska to Open Range Beef, and to his position on the Board of the Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition.

Specializing in ruminant nutrition and beef production systems, Goodnight earned his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in applied science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

As CFO at Open Range Beef, DeLoach’s leadership and insights will shape the company’s financial strategy and support long-term growth initiatives.

DeLoach brings extensive expertise in financial management, regulatory reporting, insurance and risk management, fixed assets, and audits to her executive position at Open Range Beef.

With both domestic and international experience, DeLoach has held leadership roles including VP of finance at FPL Foods and finance manager for Starbucks’ Via Instant Coffee, the company’s largest single-product investment at the time. In this role, DeLoach was part of the senior team that launched and scaled the new product line. A graduate of the University of Georgia, she holds a Bachelor of Arts in accounting.

For more information about Open Range Beef and Spring Lake Ranch, visit them online.

Source: Open Range Beef