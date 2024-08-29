Perdue Farms has awarded a $20,000 grant to Habitat for Humanity of the North Carolina Sandhills in Aberdeen, N.C., through the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation as part of its commitment to improve the quality of life in its communities.

The funding will help Habitat build two affordable homes in Richmond County for families earning between 30% to 80% of the county’s median income.

The donation from Perdue’s charitable giving partner is part of the company’s Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors outreach to build strong communities.

“A gift at this level will serve as a lead sponsorship for our work in Richmond County. It shows the community that Perdue invested in helping create a safe and affordable neighborhood for those in need,” said Amie Fraley, Habitat for Humanity executive director. “We’re grateful for Perdue’s continued support to help families realize the dream of homeownership.”

Habitat for Humanity of NC Sandhills has provided guaranteed affordable homeownership opportunities for more than 320 families and an additional 300 families with critical home repairs.

Fraley said that Habitat attempts to reach as many families as possible in need who meet their income demographic, and those who are willing to invest their own sweat equity for the opportunity to purchase a home with a guaranteed affordable mortgage or low-cost repair.

“Homeownership is a dream come true for our neighbors who benefit from Habitat for Humanity programming,” said Kim Nechay, executive director of the Perdue Foundation. “We’re honored to continue our support for the Sandhills chapter and the great work they do in the community.”

Source: Perdue Farms