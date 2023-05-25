As part of a commitment to improve the quality of life in its communities, Perdue Farms is supporting Sussex County Habitat for Humanity (SCHFH) with a $10,000 grant funded through the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation. The donation from Perdue’s charitable giving arm is part of the company’s Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors initiative focused on improving quality of life and building strong communities.

SCHFH provides affordable homeownership opportunities, home repairs, energy efficiency upgrades and financial literacy coaching for low-income Sussex County, Del., households. Founded in 1991, the organization has built and sold 170 affordable homes to low-income families and made more than 400 home repairs, accessibility modifications, and energy efficiency modifications.

“We appreciate the generous support of our neighbors at Perdue Farms and will use the gift to improve community conditions and pride through neighborhood revitalization activities near the Perdue plant in Georgetown,” said SCHFH CEO Kevin Gilmore.

In partnership with local leaders and residents, SCHFH will complete four home repairs, conduct four home energy assessments, and hold two community cleanup days in Georgetown this year.

“These efforts will pair with SCHFH plans to build new Habitat homes in Georgetown in the coming years,” Gilmore said. “SCHFH is committed to working with community partners like Perdue and local residents to address housing challenges in Georgetown through neighborhood revitalization.”

Kim Nechay, executive director of the Perdue Foundation, said SCHFH is a stellar example of how community cooperation can accomplish much.

“Habitat for Humanity does great work in Sussex County, helping families and improving communities,” she said. “We’re pleased that the Perdue Foundation can support its programs.”

Source: Perdue Farms