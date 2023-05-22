As part of a commitment to improve quality of life in communities, Perdue Farms associates in Salisbury, Md., rolled up their sleeves and volunteered on a Habitat for Humanity Women’s Build Project in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County. Volunteers worked on a new home project in a neighborhood where Habitat has built numerous houses, including several in partnership with Perdue.

Perdue’s participation is part of the company’s Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors outreach to improve quality of life and build strong communities. Perdue provided a $2,000 sponsorship of the two-day project during which volunteers helped put some of the finishing touches on the house.

“This is another testament to the unbelievable donations and support we get from the community,” said Molly Hilligross, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Wicomico County. “We’re grateful for the ongoing support of Perdue and its associates for taking the time to attend our Women Build.”

A family of six, including four children, will soon call the four-bedroom house their home and fulfill their dream of home ownership.

“It’s been wonderful that we’ve had this opportunity to be involved,” said Carrie Johnson, Perdue transportation manager. “Just seeing the family, and knowing that they’re going to get their own home, their own place, especially for the children, it’s an amazing feeling.”

Source: Perdue Farms