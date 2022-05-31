As part of a commitment to environmental stewardship, Perdue Farms associates recently joined Oyster Recovery Partnership (ORP) representatives to build oyster cages to support the Marylanders Grow Oysters program to improve the health of the Chesapeake Bay watershed. The partnership also aligns with the company’s “Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors” initiative to improve quality of life and build strong communities.

“The Oyster Recovery Partnership has led the way in efforts to protect and preserve the regional oyster population, and we’re proud to continue our partnership with ORP that highlights our company commitment to environmental stewardship and strengthening the vitality of the Bay watershed through this volunteer effort,” said Drew Getty, vice president of environmental sustainability and government relations for Perdue Farms.

The Maryland Grows Oysters program, an initiative of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, provides an opportunity for waterfront property owners to grow oysters from their piers to be planted on local oyster sanctuary preserves around the Bay watershed to help rebuild the oyster population.

The cages are used to support the growth of young oysters during their most vulnerable first year of life. Once the oysters are about one inch in size, they are planted on local sanctuaries where their filtration powers will be put to work enriching tributaries’ ecosystems and providing habitat for marine life, such as fish and crabs.

“Perdue Farms is a long-time supporter of efforts to clean up the Chesapeake Bay,” said Paul Schurick, director of ORP partnerships. “The work of Perdue associates will have a direct and meaningful impact on oyster restoration and improve water quality.”

This marks Perdue’s 13th year partnering with ORP for community-based conservation efforts. Learn more about how Perdue is helping protect the health of the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

“At Perdue, our stewardship value guides us in our commitment to protect the environment and we take great pride in efforts that enable our associates to give back for the betterment of our community and the environment,” said Mark Patterson, project coordinator for Perdue’s oyster volunteer efforts.

Source: Perdue Farms