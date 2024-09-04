Polar King Mobile, a provider of affordable mobile cold storage solutions, is announcing the launch of its Avalanche Series walk-in refrigerated and freezer trailers.

The PKM68, PKM612 and PKM616 Avalanche Series Refrigerated Trailers feature Sure-Trac technology with ground-level loading systems, eliminating the need for ramps and simplifying the handling of perishable items.

Christian Aitken, VP of Polar King Mobile, said that these trailers are engineered for safety, efficiency and versatility. “Whether you’re a small business owner, event organizer, or just require seasonal refrigeration, the Avalanche Series delivers a seamless and dependable solution for transporting temperature-sensitive goods,” he said.

PKM616 Avalanche Series Refrigerated Trailer

The PKM616 Avalanche Series walk-in offers the largest capacity in the Avalanche lineup, with a 16-foot trailer perfect for larger-scale operations. It combines the advanced features of the Avalanche Series with increased space and flexibility.

With a temperature range of zero to 50 degrees Fahrenheit, these all-electric over-the-road trailers also include dual doors for easier cargo management for loading and unloading.

Key features:

Power requirements: 110V, 15 amps

E-Track ready: Secure and customizable cargo management

Safety-enhanced drop-deck design: Ground-level loading for maximum safety and efficiency

Dual doors: Convenient back and side door access

Additional features: Custom cart floor, bumper guard, strip curtains, E-Track reinforcement and a 12V LED loading light

PKM612 Avalanche Series Refrigerated Trailer

The PKM612 Avalanche Series is a 12-foot trailer designed to provide a spacious and efficient mobile refrigeration solution. Capable of maintaining temperatures between negative five and 50 degrees Fahrenheit, this all-electric trailer features a drop-deck design for easier loading and unloading.

The trailer is equipped with both rear and side doors, providing flexible access to cargo and improving overall efficiency.

Key features of the PKM612 Avalanche Series:

Power requirements: 110V, 15 amps

E-Track ready: Allows for secure and customizable cargo management

Safety-enhanced drop-deck design: Lowers the deck to ground level, eliminating the need for ramps and ensuring safe, easy loading and unloading

Dual doors for loading convenience: Offers flexible access, enhancing efficiency during loading and unloading

Additional features: Custom cart floor, bumper guard, strip curtains, E-Track reinforcement and a 12V LED loading light

PKM68 Avalanche Series Refrigerated Trailer

The PKM68 Avalanche Series is a compact six-foot by eight-foot trailer designed for efficient mobile refrigeration. It maintains temperatures from negative 10 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit and features a drop-deck system for smooth, safe loading.

Key features of the PKM68 Avalanche Series:

Power requirements: 110V, 15 amps

E-Track ready: Provides secure, customizable cargo management for a variety of uses

Drop-deck design: Lowers the deck to ground level, removing the need for ramps and ensuring hassle-free loading and unloading

Additional features: Custom cart floor, bumper guard, strip curtains, E-Track reinforcement and a 12V LED loading light

Like all Polar King Mobile trailers, the Avalanche Series is all electric, operating on 110V and 15 amps for energy efficiency. The seamless fiberglass exterior ensures internal products are protected from external weather conditions.

Polar King Mobile trailers are designed for industries requiring reliable cold storage, including foodservice, catering, hunting, farming and artisan businesses.

Source: Polar King Mobile