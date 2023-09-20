Polar King Mobile announces the release of a new refrigerated trailer industry report that highlights how mobile walk-in cold storage units are helping businesses reimagine their capabilities thanks to North America’s first affordable, small, refrigerated trailer solution.

“Reimagining Cold Storage: Introducing Mobile Refrigeration Solutions to North America,” written by Polar King Mobile’s executive vice president Christian Aitken, shares how PKM has carved its own market with the introduction of mobile walk-in units. This report highlights how refrigerated trailers are designed to address a broad spectrum of established and evolving needs. With PKM trailer units, any business, from urban catering companies to rural farmers, now has access to an affordable mobile storage solution.

Polar King Mobile’s over-the-road trailers offer users cutting-edge temperature validation technology. By emphasizing durability, efficiency and reliability, decision-makers can align their specific requirements with the products that are available.

