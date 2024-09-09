To grow with the ag retail and large ranching/farming segments in the western and central regions of the U.S., Cargill has acquired two feed mills from Compana Pet Brands — one in Denver, Colo., and the other in Kansas City, Kan. With the addition of the two facilities, Cargill is better positioned to expand the production and distribution capabilities of its animal nutrition and health business in the U.S. The transaction finalized on Sept. 3, 2024. Terms were not disclosed.

“These two feed mills are a perfect fit for our Cargill Animal Nutrition and Health business in the U.S. to better position us for long-term growth of our full portfolio and serve a range of customers, from the larger farmer/rancher to the local retailer who sells horse treats and pet food,” said Mariano Berdegue, senior vice president for Cargill’s Animal Nutrition & Health Americas business.

With the Denver mill acquisition, Cargill welcomes more than 35 employees. The mill has dedicated packing lines, which allows for growth with ag retail customers who serve the backyard/hobby farmer and pet owner segments. Cargill will also be able to meet the needs of large farming and ranching operations in the region with the expanded capacity and some additional investments in the operation. The goal is to make this facility a modernized, flagship feed mill.

The newly acquired Kansas City mill is located close to Cargill’s Kansas City feed facility and enables the company to grow with customers in the region.

“This transaction is mutually beneficial as Cargill will continue to manufacture our product,” said Greg Pearson, CEO, Compana Pet Brands. “We are excited to work together in the years ahead.”

These new acquisitions expand Cargill’s capabilities in feed production and distribution in the U.S.