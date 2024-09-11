As Germany-based corporate parent SOMIC celebrates its 50th year in business, SOMIC Packaging Inc. in the United States has reached its tenth anniversary. They will mark the occasion by demonstrating the next-generation SOMIC 434 system at PACK EXPO International 2024 in booth N-6148.

Peter Fox, SOMIC Packaging’s CEO, said visitors to the Pack Expo event at Chicago’s lakefront McCormick Place will see a versatile case-packing machine with advanced product sorting features and alignment technology. The 434 also provides more case sizes and larger arrangements for the grouping of end-of-line case, tray and carton packing products.

“SOMIC has always stood for reliable, durable packaging technology with a compact footprint that solves demanding packaging tasks. Our development team has improved the trusted technology and taken it to the next level with the new SOMIC 434 machine generation,” said Fox.

“This system exemplifies versatility and is the perfect choice for companies needing a wider variety or larger format packaging solution. Like our 424 system, it accommodates everything from flat sachets and stand-up flexible pouches, to cans, cups, trays, jars, bottles, tubes and blister-packs. The new machine also offers a combined SOMIC QuickChange system, an automatic adjustment which prevents incorrect operation and allows for a fast and easy changeover.”

He said SOMIC Packaging plans to bring additional manufacturing and assembly capabilities to all North American machines after it moves to larger headquarters in the Minneapolis area later this year. The service and support of all machines will include the 434, which offers single and multirow grouping and multilayer stacking, with format adjustments that are 70% faster than previous systems.

Capable of handling up to 34 cartons per minute during a single cycle, the compact 434 features a side-mounting grouping station for straight line case and tray packaging cartons. The stainless steel frame has machine height safety doors with improved accessibility and LED corner lighting for enhanced visibility.

Source: SOMIC Packaging Inc.