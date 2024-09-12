BurgerFi International Inc., owner of the casual dining chain Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings and fast-casual better-burger dining concept BurgerFi, has filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in order to preserve the value of its brands for all stakeholders.

All 144 locations of the company's two brands throughout the United States, including in Puerto Rico and in Saudi Arabia, (both corporate-owned and franchised) will continue normal, uninterrupted operations. The Chapter 11 filing by the company includes only the 67 corporate-owned locations of both brands. Franchisee-owned locations of BurgerFi and Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings are excluded from the bankruptcy proceedings.

"BurgerFi and Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings are dynamic and beloved brands, and in the face of a drastic decline in post-pandemic consumer spending amidst sustained inflation and increasing food and labor costs, we need to stabilize the business in a structured process," said Jeremy Rosenthal, chief restructuring officer of BurgerFi International. "We are confident that this process will allow us to protect and grow our brands and to continue the operational turnaround started less than 12 months ago and secure additional capital."

The board brought in Carl Bachmann as chief executive officer and Christopher E. Jones as chief financial officer in July 2023 to turn around and strengthen the brands and operations. Faced with legacy operational challenges, they quickly developed and implemented a strategic plan to address foundational issues including declining same-store sales, high employee turnover and a stale menu. As part of the turnaround efforts, the company initiated a top-to-bottom evaluation of its operations, which is continuing.

As a result, the company has aligned its footprint with current business standards through the closure of 19 underperforming corporate-owned stores and reduced related operating costs. The company's current platform is primed for success.

"Despite the early positive indicators of the turnaround plan initiated less than a year ago, the legacy challenges facing the business necessitated today's filing," said Bachmann. "We are grateful for the continued support of our loyal customers, vendors, business partners and our dedicated team members, who are the heart of the company."

The company will be filing customary "first day" motions in the Chapter 11 cases, to ensure normal operations. These motions, subject to court approval, will enable the timely payment of employee wages and benefits, the continuation of customer programs and other relief. The expedited relief being sought by the company includes permitting guests to continue to use rewards and gift cards at participating locations.

Court filings and other documents related to the restructuring are available on a separate website administered by the company's claims agent, Stretto Inc. Stakeholders with questions can call 855-492-7450 or 714-881-5915 or email BurgerFiInquiries@stretto.com.

Proposed advisors to the company are Raines Feldman Littrell LLP, Force Ten Partners, with Jeremy Rosenthal as the company's chief restructuring officer, and Sitrick And Co. as strategic communications advisor to the company.

Source: BurgerFi International