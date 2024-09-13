A new force in the franchising world is making its debut with the launch of Dine Growth Group, a franchise sales organization designed exclusively to support the growth of restaurant brands. Regional full-service, family-dining wings franchise East Coast Wings + Grill and emerging restaurant concept Sammy's Sliders will be the two pioneering brands under the DGG umbrella.
The franchising veterans behind DGG
Leading the charge at DGG as chief development officer is Carrie Evans, former vice president of franchise development for Chicken Salad Chick. Evans has spent the last 22 years working on the franchise development side of the business for food brands of all sizes, including CiCi's Pizza, MOOYAH Burgers, Fries and Shakes, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and most recently Chicken Salad Chick. As chief development officer, Evans will spearhead the day-to-day operations of the business.
Report Abusive Comment