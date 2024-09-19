Perdue Farms has been recognized as one of the best private companies to work for by US News & World Report. The company is the only poultry company included on the list and one of three agriculture companies.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from US News & World Report. It reflects our long-standing commitment to our current and future associates to create a workplace where they can grow and thrive at all career stages,” said Julie Katigan, chief human resources officer at Perdue Farms. “At Perdue Farms, our associates are our greatest asset; and we are continuously building on our already strong culture that empowers our teams to unlock their full potential.”

The US News Best Companies to Work For: Private Companies list reviews privately owned companies and nonprofit organizations with at least 5,000 employees across 18 industries. Only approximately 25% of the companies reviewed made the list.

Perdue’s inclusion in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Companies to Work For: Private Companies list marks its second workplace award since the beginning in 2024. In March, Perdue Farms was recognized as one of America’s greatest workplaces for job starters by Newsweek.

Source: Perdue Farms