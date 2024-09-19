The National Pork Industry Foundation (NPIF), a nonprofit dedicated to advancing research and education within the pork industry, is now accepting applications for the Neil Dierks Scholarship.

This scholarship honors Neil Dierks, the National Pork Producers Council's (NPPC) former longtime CEO, and his remarkable contributions to the industry.

The $5,000 scholarship is awarded annually to a graduate student enrolled in a land-grant university pursuing a field of study that directly supports the pork industry.

“We are honored to continue this scholarship in recognition of Neil’s exceptional legacy,” said Dwight Mogler, an Iowa pork producer and NPPC representative on the NPIF board. “Neil’s unwavering commitment to mentoring the next generation of pork industry leaders was truly inspiring. Through this scholarship, we are committed to carrying forward his vision by empowering students who are passionate about shaping the future of our industry.”

Applications for the Neil Dierks Scholarship, funded through contributions to the NPIF, are due by Dec. 31, 2024. The recipient will be announced at the National Pork Industry Forum, scheduled for March 12-14, 2025, in Orlando, Fla.

This scholarship program complements the Lois Britt Memorial Pork Industry Scholarship, also sponsored by NPIF in partnership with the CME Group. The Lois Britt Scholarship awards $2,500 each to ten undergraduates pursuing careers in the pork industry, with recipients recognized annually at the National Pork Industry Forum.

For full eligibility requirements and to apply, check out NPPC’s online form. If you have any questions, please contact Lucy Russell, NPPC Manager of Producer Engagement, at 515-864-7983 or russelll@nppc.org.

To learn more about the Neil Dierks Scholarship or to make a contribution to the National Pork Industry Foundation, please visit the NPIF webpage.

Source: NPPC